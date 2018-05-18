Butterflies ready to fly

Last week elementary schools in Champaign County began releasing Painted Lady butterflies they raised from larvae in classrooms. The Master Gardener Volunteers provide larvae each year to every 2nd grade class in the county through sponsorships from local businesses.

Last week elementary schools in Champaign County began releasing Painted Lady butterflies they raised from larvae in classrooms. The Master Gardener Volunteers provide larvae each year to every 2nd grade class in the county through sponsorships from local businesses. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_Web-18.jpg Last week elementary schools in Champaign County began releasing Painted Lady butterflies they raised from larvae in classrooms. The Master Gardener Volunteers provide larvae each year to every 2nd grade class in the county through sponsorships from local businesses. Submitted photo