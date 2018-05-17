City pool opens Saturday

The city pool at Melvin Miller Park will open for the season on Saturday, May 19, weather permitting.

The Champaign Family YMCA staff, pool manager for the city, has worked with city of Urbana staff to ensure that the municipal pool is ready for the first day of the 2018 summer pool season. Typically, the pool opens on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, but because Urbana City Schools dismissed early this year the pool is opening on Saturday.

“I’m pleased to work with the YMCA staff and lifeguards again this summer to provide a quality aquatic experience for people of all ages at the Urbana municipal pool,” stated Cheryl Wade, the Y’s municipal pool manager.

Weather permitting, the pool will be open daily through Aug. 18. The 2018 rates for season and day passes are identical to last year.

“This is the second year that the local YMCA is managing the city of Urbana’s municipal pool,” stated YMCA CEO Paul Waldsmith. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the city of Urbana to offer a variety of recreational opportunities for our community.”

Pool hours

The pool will be open, weather permitting, noon-7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-7 p.m. Sundays.

Due to swim meets, the pool will close to the public at 4 p.m. on the following days: June 7, 14 and 19 and July 5 and 10, as well as July 17 or 19.

Individual season passes

Adult $75 (age 18 to 59)

Child $65 (age 3-17)

Family season passes

2-3 persons $140

4 persons $150

5 persons $160

6 persons $170

Additional persons $10

Babysitter/babysat child $20

Daily admission

Children 2 and under free

Adult $5 (age 18 to 59)

Child $4 (age 3-17)

Seniors (age 60 and up) free – must still fill out a membership application

For more information about the city pool, visit the YMCA website champaignfamilyymca.org and click on Aquatics on the top bar, then scroll down to Urbana City Pool.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign Family YMCA.

