Take flight at Urbana University’s Drone Camp

Urbana University is giving high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to take flight with its inaugural Drone Camp, Tuesday, June 19, through Thursday, June 21.

The camp will focus on the scientific principles of flight with cutting-edge aircraft technology. Students taking part in this hands-on camp will program and pilot drones while learning sequencing, repetition, debugging, problem solving and more.

“This is an engaging STEM camp that will balance learning and fun as the students advance their education and prepare for careers in exciting new fields,” said Dr. Christopher Washington, executive vice president, Urbana University.

To register, call 937-772-9239. Registration is $75 and the deadline is June 1. Questions can be emailed to admissions@urbana.edu

Drone Camp will be hosted at the Urbana University Student Center, Sara Landess Room, 579 College Way, Urbana, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Submitted by Urbana University.

