Preservation Alliance offering matching grants

The Champaign County Preservation Alliance is offering a total of $8,000 in matching grants for the repair and restoration of pre-1940 homes and commercial buildings anywhere in Champaign County.

The CCPA will offer three residential matching grants of up to $1,000 each for the repair and restoration of homes, one $1,000 commercial building matching grant, and one $4,000 commercial building matching grant.

Grant applications and program guidelines are available at the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce at 107 N. Main St., Urbana, and may also be downloaded from the CCPA website: www.ccpaurbanaohio.com.

In general to qualify for a Residential or Commercial grant, the projects must include restoration to original or period condition using existing or approved replications. Exterior improvements should preserve the original building design and be sympathetic to the architectural character of the neighborhood.

Eligible improvements include removing false fronts (such as aluminum panels or siding); restoring architectural details; replacing deteriorated or inefficient windows; cleaning and re-pointing brick; painting; removing or repairing awnings; replacing or upgrading porches; repairing or replacing gutters and downspouts; replacing lighting.

Applications must be received by the CCPA not later than May 31, 2018. Awards will be announced not later than June 30, 2018. All work funded with the matching grants must be completed by Dec. 31, 2019.

The matching grants are funded by proceeds from the Preservation Alliance’s annual Historic Home and Garden Tour. This year’s tour will be held in St. Paris on June 23 and 24. It will feature the Kiser Mansion and Garden, The Ivy Inn, several Victorian homes, a couple of cozy cottages, a cottage perennial garden, the Lutheran and Methodist churches, the Public Library, Evergreen Chapel, and the Pony Wagon Museum. Watch this paper for more information on the tour.

By Rob Pollock

Rob Pollock is a member of Champaign County Preservation Alliance.

