Wilson wins ‘Best of Show’ at Juried Art Exhibition

The Champaign County Arts Council has announced the awards for its 5th annual Juried Art Exhibition.

The show included 44 pieces and 14 artists from Champaign, Logan and Montgomery counties.

The winners are, as follows:

Best of Show: Lin Wilson, “North of Us”

First: Rhonda Sloan, “Venice on my Mind”

Second: Mike Major, “Stream”

Third: Diana Hoke, “Downtown Denver”

The show was judged by Todd Buschur. A graduate of Bluffton University, Buschur teaches art at Graham High School and is a former Art Affair on the Square Featured Artist. He has shown work at the Rutledge Gallery in Dayton, as well as at Gallery 2:10 in Sidney. He is represented by The Hayley Gallery in New Albany.

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

For more information, contact the Arts Council at 937-653-7557.

Best of Show: Lin Wilson, “North of Us” http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_LinWeb.jpg Best of Show: Lin Wilson, “North of Us” Submitted photos First: Rhonda Sloan, “Venice on my Mind” http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_SloanWeb.jpg First: Rhonda Sloan, “Venice on my Mind” Submitted photos Second: Mike Major, “Stream” http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_Major.jpg Second: Mike Major, “Stream” Submitted photos Third: Diana Hoke, “Downtown Denver” http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_HokeWeb.jpg Third: Diana Hoke, “Downtown Denver” Submitted photos

By Heather Brackney

Heather Brackney is executive director of the Champaign County Arts Council.

Heather Brackney is executive director of the Champaign County Arts Council.