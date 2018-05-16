West Liberty-Salem Seniors of the Month

Taylor Lauck and Treven Marchal are May’s Seniors of the Month at West Liberty-Salem High School.

Taylor Lauck

PARENTS: Aaron & Mandy Lauck

School Activities and Awards: NHS, Key Club, Link Crew, French Club, Soccer, Basketball, Track

If I were principal for a day: I would take a class field trip to Kings Island.

Favorite school memory: Being a part of breaking school history when we won the district finals game in soccer!

People who have been an inspiration to me include: parents, several coaches, a few graduates of West Liberty.

Because: they have taught me valuable lessons that I use on a daily basis and have encouraged me to be the best I can at everything I do.

Lately, I have been reading: Heart of Darkness

My advice to parents: Let your children experiment throughout High School, whether this is them excelling or failing, they need to learn who they are and become more independent for their future.

My biggest regret: Procrastinating so much throughout High School.

Next year I will be: attending Wright State University to further my academic and athletic career: major in nursing and playing soccer.

Treven Lee Marchal

PARENTS: Gary and Liz Marchal

School Activities and Awards: Band, musical, Set Crew, Choir, Light crew

If I were principal for a day: I would let seniors leave school for lunch.

Favorite school memory: The water fights in middle school.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My Grandfather

Because: He’s a good Christian man that treats everyone with the dignity and respect they deserve,

Lately, I have been reading: I don’t like to read.

My advice to parents: Make sure your kids are focused on what’s important and don’t let them get distracted.

My biggest regret: I worked too much… it’s high school. Have fun!

Next year I will be: Either a firefighter/paramedic for Springfield or working at Honda.

Lauck Marchal

Information provided by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

