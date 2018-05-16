On April 22, the Barnyard Buddies held their fourth club meeting at the Concord Community Center. There were a total of 18 members present, including Cloverbuds. The pledges were led by President Sydney Coy. Roll call was done by the secretary, JaNae Jones. Club business proceeded following parliamentary procedures. Lleyton Vanhoose shared information about the progress of the club T-shirts. Dawson Cohn distributed pizza fundraiser forms. The club will be doing its annual Sparkys Pizza fundraiser. Barnyard Buddies have also worked the flea market gate as a club fundraiser. Kiley Ropp has done multiple safety discussions for our club and Gage Ropp organized a fun game of whiffle ball following this meeting. The meeting was called to close by McKalia Hageman and seconded by Trey Sparks. Following the meeting the members of Barnyard Buddies enjoyed a club potluck dinner in addition to completing their Quality Assurance training led by Advisors Jaimi Sparks and Bob Baker.

Logan Coy

