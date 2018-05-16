The Champaign Feeders 4-H Club held a meeting on April 15 at 6 p.m. This meeting was called to order by club President Nate Culp. The Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge were led by Kristen Bailey and Kendal Hughes, respectively. Roll call was taken by club secretary Olivia Butz, and Treasurer JD Knopp gave his report. JD also gave a demonstration on his self-determined project, centered on drones. Unfinished business, such as record book orders, dues and fees, and the Button Days total were discussed. Project books and Skillathon events were also discussed as new business. There was a recreation activity called “rag tag” conducted by Madi Bruce. The meeting was adjourned by President Culp. The Butz and Knopp families provided refreshments.

The 6:00 p.m. meeting on April 29 was conducted by president Nate Culp, and the pledges were led by Jesse and Kristin Bailey. Secretary Olivia Butz took roll call, in which members answered with their birthdays. The Treasurer and Secretary gave their reports. Unfinished business stated that record books have been paid in full, and handed out. In addition, all dues and fees have been collected by the club. New business, such as livestock identification and tagging, forming a committee for the club fair booth, and stall fees were discussed. The Cloverbuds assembled for their activity, and the rest of the club members broke into species and non-livestock project areas and worked on their projects. Duncan Funderburgh provided a question-and-answer game of catch as a recreational activity. The meeting was adjourned by the club president.

The next meeting will be held on March 20, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. at the North Lewisburg United Methodist Church.

Leyna Forner

