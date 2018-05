The Urbana Fire Division will start flushing fire hydrants May 21 and will continue to do so until further notice. The first round of hydrant flushing will include all hydrants north of Miami Street and all hydrants west of North Main Street. The flushing will occur 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

People may notice discolored water when hydrants are flushed. Those with questions can contact the city Utilities Department at 937-652-4315.

Submitted by the Urbana Fire Division.

