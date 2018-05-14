B-17s visiting Grimes Field

The top photo shows, from left to right, the Yankee Lady and the movie Memphis Belle B-17 bombers at Grimes Field on Monday. They will be staged there until they fly to Dayton on Wednesday morning for the unveiling of the restored Memphis Belle at the U.S. Air Force Museum on Thursday. The aircraft will return to Grimes Field after the unveiling and will be available for viewing Saturday and Sunday. The public is invited to Grimes Field today, Friday and Saturday to take photographs, enjoy music and refreshments, or to sign up for a short flight on either aircraft for $450. The second photo shows photographers and viewers at Grimes Field on Monday morning.

The top photo shows, from left to right, the Yankee Lady and the movie Memphis Belle B-17 bombers at Grimes Field on Monday. They will be staged there until they fly to Dayton on Wednesday morning for the unveiling of the restored Memphis Belle at the U.S. Air Force Museum on Thursday. The aircraft will return to Grimes Field after the unveiling and will be available for viewing Saturday and Sunday. The public is invited to Grimes Field today, Friday and Saturday to take photographs, enjoy music and refreshments, or to sign up for a short flight on either aircraft for $450. The second photo shows photographers and viewers at Grimes Field on Monday morning.