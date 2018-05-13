Fire company receives donation

CHRISTIANSBURG – The Christiansburg Fire Company received a donation from local residents to help purchase equipment for grain bin rescues.

Farmers Richard and Gloria Bodey donated $2,500 to the Christiansburg Fire Company through the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund, which provides farmers the opportunity to support nonprofit organizations in their communities.

Since the program began in 2010, the Grow Communities program has given more than $29 million to farming communities, including more than $3 million in 2018, according to a press release. Every year, farmers enter for a chance to be randomly selected to give a $2,500 donation to a nonprofit organization in the community.

The Bodeys were notified November 2017 that the Christiansburg Fire Company would be the donation recipient. The fire company found out in January. Mr. Bodey said the fire company assisted in a barn fire on their property 14 years ago and have helped make a number of squad runs for their relatives in recent years.

“They do a lot of good here for being a small department,” Mr. Bodey said.

The Christiansburg Fire Company is a volunteer fire department.

“That’s encouraging that Monsanto is doing this type of stuff to give donations back to the community,” Christiansburg Fire Chief Bob Hoey said. “When the Bodeys selected us we were very happy with it. Our department works off of some contracted services to the community but at the same time donations, fundraising that type of stuff is what we work on to get the extra necessary equipment.”

Hoey said the donation will go towards grain bin and rope rescue equipment.

“We have some already purchased, this will be additional equipment that we’ve wanted to get and this is going to bring us up to speed with the needs for a farmer when they’re in this type of emergency,” Hoey said.

Hoey said the majority of the fire company’s jurisdiction is in the county and they want to be able to provide equipment and specialized training for grain bin rescues for fire departments across the county.

By Nick Walton nwalton@aimmediamidwest.com

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777 or on Twitter @UDCWalton.

