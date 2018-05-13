Female landowners leaving legacy

Land is an important investment. One that is often passed down through generations. Farmland needs to be monitored and cared for to maintain the value and sustainability if it is to be enjoyed and profitable for future generations. Nearly 50 percent of landowners in Ohio are female.

If you fall into this statistic and want to learn more about your land, farming and conservation practices and how to successfully pass it on to the next generation, this program is for you!

Farming has changed dramatically over the last several decades. The thought of trying to understand it all can be overwhelming, especially if not actively farming.

This series is designed to help female landowners understand critical conservation and farm management issues related to owning land. It will provide participants with the knowledge, skills and confidence to talk with tenants about farming and conservation practices used on their land. The farm management portion will provide an understanding of passing land on to the next generation and help establish fair rental rates by looking at current farm budgets.

The series runs every other Thursday, June 14 through Aug. 23 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. in the Champaign County Community Center auditorium in Urbana. It is $50 for the series. If you are only able to attend a couple of session, it is $10 per session but there is a lot of value in getting to know other participants in the series and talking with them each week.

The registration flier can be found at http://go.osu.edu/agevents. For questions or more information, please contact Amanda Douridas at 937-484-1526 or Douridas.9@osu.edu. Please register by June 4.

Agendas

June 14 – Building Soil Structure

Introductions

Soil Structure Discussion and Demo

Tillage Methods and Compaction (includes three demonstrations)

Soil Coverage Discussion and Demo

June 28 – Implementing Conservation

Conservation Activity

Aquifer Demonstration

Watershed Maps of Participants Farms

Explanation of Conservation Practices

July 12 – Value of the Land Beyond the Dollar

Land Value Diagram

Landowner/Tenant Relationship Panel

Wildlife Habitat Programs

July 26 – Transition and Succession Planning

Peggy Hall and Wright Moore Law Firm

Aug. 9 – Leasing and Budgets

Good Leasing Contracts

Hunting Leases

Overview of Commodity Budgets

Aug. 23 – Farm Visit

Some activities developed by Women, Food and Agriculture Network for its Women Caring for the Land program.

By Amanda Douridas OSU Extension Champaign County

