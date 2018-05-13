Sign up for Delve into Documents workshops

WEST LIBERTY – The Mac-A-Cheek Foundation is holding a series of free workshops on multiple topics based on recent research at Piatt Castles. The first is Shawnee Life in the 18th century, held on Sunday, May 27, beginning at 5 p.m. and lasting for 90 minutes. Participants will examine 19th century legends, poetry and histories written about the Shawnee people to compare and contrast with Shawnee histories, traditions and recent research. Workshop leaders are Logan Boggs, Amy Goodwin and Gene Park. There is no charge, but pre-registration is required. Contact Margaret Piatt at 937-844-3902 or email mpcastle@aol.com or macochee@2access.net.

The workshop series, called Delve into Documents, is supported, in part, by a grant from the Mary Eleanor Morris Fund of the Columbus Foundation. Each workshop takes place on the grounds of or inside Mac-A-Cheek Castle, but does not include a tour of this historic house. Workshops are designed to be interactive discussion groups with some reading required. They are suitable for teens and adults.

Future workshops are held 9-10:30 a.m. on the following Saturdays:

June 9 – Changes in Communication from newspapers to blogs and from postal cards to Twitter

June 16 – The Expansion of Education

June 23 – Tourism in the 20th century

July 14 – Myths & Legends in History

August 4 – Generational Shifts: The Piatt family and the Anti-slavery movement

Mac-A-Cheek Castle is located at 10051 Township Road 47, which is off state Route 245, one mile east of West Liberty. For more information about Mac-A-Cheek Foundation-sponsored free family holiday and living history events and evening performances or touring Piatt Castles, visit www.piattcastles.org.

