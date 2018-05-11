Mechanicsburg FFA judging teams headed to National Contests

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg General Livestock, Dairy, and Meats teams all competed in the State Finals last weekend in April. Each team worked hard all year to get to get to the finals. The competition was held at The Ohio State University.

The general livestock team competed on Friday April 27. They placed 4th in the state as a team. The team was made up of Noah Wolf, Grace Forrest, Nate Violet, and Jennifer Wallace. The individual scores add up to make the team scores. Individuals ranked in the state as follows, Noah Wolf placed 10th, Grace Forrest came in 21st, Nate Violet was 24th, and Jennifer Wallace finished 26th.

The competition consists of judging different species of livestock. In the Finals the team judged breeding heifers, commercial ewes, market hogs, and Dorper rams. There was also two team activities that included a marketing scenario and sire selection. The team also had to give three sets of reasons on the classes. Reasons are explaining to a judge why you placed a class the way you did in a professional manner. The team placed first in the State with their oral reasons. This marks the second year in a row the team has been State Champs in oral reasons.

With their success the team will continue on and compete in Springfield, Massachusetts at the Big E competition in September.

The Dairy team also placed 4th at state finals. The team competed on April 27, at The Ohio State University. The team has been doing very well this year placing 3rd in the preliminary round. Heath Starkey placed 10th, Max Hoewischer just behind him in 11th, McKenze Hoewischer was 17th, and Gloria Terry finished 33rd.

In the dairy competition they had to judge different age dairy cows. They look at feet and leg structure, udders and fill out a scorecard for each animal. They must also give 3 sets of oral reasons on the classes. The team placed 2nd in the State in dairy oral reasons.

The Dairy team will be moving on to to compete in Springfield, Massachusetts at the “Big E” along with the General Livestock team.

The meats team competed at the state finals on Saturday, April 28. The team is coached by Bill Ayars, and competed in many competitions this year including the OSU Buckeye meats invitational, Marysville Invitational and the Ashland Alumni Invitational. They placed 2nd in the state, and will be moving on to compete in Denver Colorado at the National Western Stock Show in January.

Taylor Ayars placed 2nd in the State individually while teammates Colin Hartley was 12th, Elly Schipfer 13th, and Logan Hurst was 20th. All four of them had to judge different animal carcasses, ID cuts of meats, and answer questions.

Pictured from left is the Mechanicsburg Meats Team: Taylor Ayars, Elly Schipfer, Colin Hartley and Logan Hurst. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_meats.jpg Pictured from left is the Mechanicsburg Meats Team: Taylor Ayars, Elly Schipfer, Colin Hartley and Logan Hurst. Submitted photos Pictured from left is the Mechanicsburg Livestock Team: Noah Wolf, Nate Violet, Jennifer Wallace and Grace Forrest. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_mlivestock.jpg Pictured from left is the Mechanicsburg Livestock Team: Noah Wolf, Nate Violet, Jennifer Wallace and Grace Forrest. Submitted photos Pictured from left is the Mechanicsburg Dairy Team: Heath Starkey, Gloria Terry, Kenze Hoewischer and Max Hoewischer. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_dairykids.jpg Pictured from left is the Mechanicsburg Dairy Team: Heath Starkey, Gloria Terry, Kenze Hoewischer and Max Hoewischer. Submitted photos

By Emma Wilson FFA Reporter

Emma Wilson is FFA reporter for Mechanicsburg.

Emma Wilson is FFA reporter for Mechanicsburg.