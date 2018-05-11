Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Hi there. My name is Pip. I’m a resident here at Paws Animal Shelter and I’m looking for my forever home. I”m a one-year-old female Tiger Kitty who is fully vetted, feline leukemia negative & spayed, love to play and have tons of energy! I get along well with other cats..Do you have a spot for me and my toys at you’re house?..If so come out and visit me and fill out an application for me..Paws is open Tuesday thru Friday 12 to 5 & Saturday 12 to 4 ..Closed Sunday & Monday..We run on donations only and always have the need for Purina Cat & Kitten chow, Canned cat & kitten food ( they prefer the pate’ kind)..treats, scoopable cat litter, toys, Laundry soap, dryer sheets, bleach, Hand soap, Paper towels, Windex, Bathroom Cleaner, Towels, Blankets and monetary Donations are always welcome to help with our never ending vet bills..Paws Animal Shelter is located at 1535 W St Rt 36 Urbana, Ohio 43078..Or we can be reached at (937)-653-6233..Or pawsurbana@hotmail.com

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

“A lover will give you a kiss, a friend will give you a hug, but a dog will give you his heart.”

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League’s (CCAWL) pet of the week is Kane, a 6-year-old Doberman Pinscher. Kane is an owner surrender due to no fault of his own. He is very obedient and knows basic commands such as sit, lay and stay. Kane loves attention, is very energetic, dog friendly and completely house trained. Kane is also neutered and microchipped plus current on all vaccinations including the following: Bivalent Flu, DA2PPL, Bordetella, and Rabies. Kane is also heart-worm tested negative and is on prevention for heart-worm, fleas and ticks. If you are interested in this big, love bug, come by and fill out an application. All adoption applications MUST be approved in order to adopt. Applications may be found on our webpage www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or picked up at our facility. The adoption fee is $150.00 cash, credit, or debit.

The CCAWL is located at 3858 state Route 56, Mechanicsburg OH 43044. We will be hosting the 1st Annual Peace, Love & Rescue Fundraiser. Registration is required for team events by June 1st, 2018. The cost per 4 person team is $120.00 ($30.00 per person.) All teams competing will receive a limited edition, participation tee-shirt. First and Second place prizes will be awarded to winning teams. The team events include: cross-country paw power walk/run, scavenger hunt, water kickball, team agility competition (No dogs in this particular event), corn hole, mud pit tug of war. Public events such as venders, raffles, K9 demos, doggy bingo and much more! Please come dressed in your best 60’s attire. For more information please call us at 937-834-5236.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

“The kitten meditation: Be curious about everything. Accept and give affection on your own terms. If something looks interesting to you, pounce! Take play seriously. Listen to your body, eat when you are hungry, rest when you are tired and move around a lot.”

The cat of the week at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) is Robbie. He is a 14 week old, orange Tiger. Robbie loves to snuggle and relax in a cat tree. He is very playful with other cats and is looking for his purrfect home where he can call your lap his very own. He is neutered and microchipped and like all CCAWL felines, is up-to-date on his vaccinations such as FRCPP and Rabies. He has been tested negative for FeLV/FIV. Robbie has been dewormed and is on flea prevention. The adoption fee for Robbie and other available felines is $50.00 cash, credit or debit.

Attention: New hours of operation are Closed Sunday and Monday, Tuesday open 12:00-2:00 pm, Wednesday through Friday open 12:00-6:00 pm (All adoptions stop at 5:30 pm,) Saturday open 12:00- 2:00 pm. Don’t forget that Castles Mixing & Fixins Country Diner in Mechanicsburg, OH, will be hosting a Beef & Noodles Dinner Fundraiser for the Champaign County Animal Welfare League during Castles business hours on Tuesday, May 15th, 2018. Tickets are $10.00 and are good for dine in or carry out. The dinner includes beef & noodles, mashed potatoes and fresh bread. Tickets are available at Castles and the CCAWL. Don’t miss a good meal to support a great cause.

Barely Used Pets (dog)

My name is Briar and I am a hound mix boy. I am only a year old and I weigh 47 pounds. I came here from another shelter and I am looking for my new forever family. When you look at my toes you might wonder where a couple of them went. They were accidentally amputated when a short person was playing with rubber bands and got them around my feet. But listen, I am good to go! I didn’t need those toes anyway. I love to play with other dogs and they say I am a super friendly boy. I am good walking on a leash and they also say I might even be house trained. I love it here because of all of the friends I have made, but what I really need is you! Just a small spot for my bed and someone to tell me I’m alright and who will never leave me. I am scheduled for my neuter surgery and I’ve had all of my shots. So I am ready to go! Please come and see me and maybe we can even get on that leash and do some walking J

Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are CLOSED on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We are in real need of lots and lots of paper towels! If you can bring us some we would surely appreciate it. Mr. Briar says…”Thanks so much for considering me and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home!”

Submitted by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

