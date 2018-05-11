Sixth graders raise money for Cancer Association

From left, Eileen James, patient service director of the Cancer Association of Champaign County, left, accepts a check for $60 from sixth graders Logan Dale, Mia Langis and Mikala McClung at Urbana Local School on April 27. The students sold glass stones and drawings door to door in the Pullins Woods subdivision the previous weekend. Logan Dale is growing his hair out to contribute to making wigs for chemotherapy patients.

