Urbana students do well at state history competition

On April 22, 16 students from Urbana City Schools represented the district at the state National History Day competition at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware. The students represented grades 6-10 and presented academic papers, websites, exhibit boards and performances.

Bryant Chamberlain, a seventh grader, was chosen to represent Ohio at the National History Competition held at the University of Maryland in June. His project focused on the Toledo War and received outstanding judging marks!

A research paper by Grace Ullom, an eighth grader, received an Honorable Mention award, and an original performance by Raegan Hepp, Paige Deere, Gatlin Ridgewell and Bree Stouffer, all UHS freshmen, received an Honorable Mention award.

This is the fourth year that UCS has competed in National History Day and it is the second time that a student from the district is competing at the national level. Each year over a half a million students and 30,000 teachers participate in the project -based learning competition. Founded in 1974, at Case Western Reserve University, National History Day has grown from a contest of a few hundred students to an international educational organization promoting the appreciation of history education.

8th graders, from left, are Grace Ullom and Zoey Cahall. High school students are, back row from left, Raegan Hepp, Hannah Louck, Bree Stouffer, Gatlin Ridgewell, Paige Deere, front from left, Paige Martinez and Stephanie Selvaggio. 6th and 7th graders, from left, are Henry Harrigan, Bryant Chamberlain, Jenna Weimer, Riley Daniels, Anna Selvaggio and Lily Talebi.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Urbana school district.

