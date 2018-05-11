Graham student receives scholastic award

On April 18, Graham student Rachel Kaiser was recognized as a Franklin B. Walter Scholar. The Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award was established in 1989 by Ohio’s county superintendents to recognize outstanding student achievement. One senior from each of Ohio’s 88 counties is chosen to receive this annual honor.

The F.B. Walter Award is named after Dr. Franklin B. Walter, Ohio’s state superintendent from 1977 to 1991. He received numerous honors and earned the respect and admiration of educators nationwide.

Kaiser http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_Web-8.jpg Kaiser

Submitted story

Submitted by the Madison-Champaign Education Service Center.

Submitted by the Madison-Champaign Education Service Center.