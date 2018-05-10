Area residents can learn about single-payer health care in the Champaign County Library community room on May 17 from 6 to 7 p.m. Presenter Dr. Matthew Noordisj-Jones, a primary care doctor and healthcare advocate from Dayton, will discuss how single-payer health care could be financially prudent and cover the healthcare needs of all Americans. Noordisj-Jones is the regional coordinator for Single Payer Action Network (SPAN Ohio) for the Champaign County area. SPAN, a non-partisan, non-profit organization, is a coalition of individuals and organizations working to reform the healthcare insurance system.

The goal of single-payer health care is for all United States residents to have affordable access to health care through a publicly funded, privately delivered comprehensive system and be covered for all medically necessary services. Patients would no longer face financial barriers to care such as co-pays and deductibles, and have free choice of doctor and hospital. This presentation is open to anyone wishing to attend.

Submitted by Jim and Paula Arter.

