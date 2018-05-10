Mercy Health hosts women’s health fair today

SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center, Urbana Hospital, Mercy Health Physicians and the Mercy Health Foundation of Clark & Champaign Counties are sponsoring Empowering Women’s Health today at the Upper Valley Mall in Springfield.

This information and entertainment and shopping event is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. today, during Women’s Health Week. DJ House will provide musical entertainment. Larry “Buckeyeman” Lokai of Urbana will attend, as will representatives of the German Township Fire Department. Children’s activities include flower planting, face painting and making Mother’s Day cards.

Mercy Health Mobile Mammography will be at the main entrance offering annual screening mammograms. At the center of the mall, guests can visit with vendors and health professionals offering information on hospital departments and wellness topics.

Submitted story

