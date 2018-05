CONOVER – The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36 in Miami County (937-368-3700/abgraham.org), will have a bingo night on Saturday, May 19, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. There will be 20 games – 25 cents a board or $1 for 50/50 cash games. Concessions will be available.