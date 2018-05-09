Scott named partner at local law firm

Urbana law firm Tompkins & Ellis Co., LPA recently announced the addition of Attorney Meghann Scott, as a partner, as of March 1, and the firm has officially changed its name to Tompkins, Ellis & Scott Co., LPA. Tompkins & Ellis was formed by longtime local attorneys Ronald C. Tompkins and Kirk D. Ellis, in 2013, with offices at 121 S. Main St. in Urbana.

An alumna of Urbana High School, Scott earned her B.S., summa cum laude, in Journalism at the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism, at Ohio University in 2003. She graduated from Capital University Law School in 2008 and became a member of the Ohio Bar in 2009. She worked at a law firm in Columbus until 2016.

Scott practiced law as a sole practitioner in Champaign County and adjoining counties from 2016 until her affiliation with Tompkins & Ellis in January 2018. In March 2018, she was made a full partner of the law firm. She and her husband and two children have lived in Urbana since returning to their hometown in 2013.

“I am looking forward to this new opportunity to serve the people of Champaign County in the profession I love,” Scott said.

