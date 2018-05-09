Perpetual announces cash dividend

Perpetual Federal Savings Bank (OTC Pink: “PFOH”) has announced that it will pay a regular quarterly dividend of 23 cents per share for the period ending June 30, 2018. This represents an increase of 4.5 percent over the dividend paid for the same period in 2017.

In addition, after a thorough review of the retained earnings position of the bank, the Board of Directors voted in favor of paying a special dividend of 27 cents per share.

The total dividend of 50 cents will be payable June 15, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business May 25, 2018.

The bank has in excess of $393 million in assets and in excess of $71 million in shareholders’ equity (18.2 percent) as of the dividend declaration and remains well capitalized under federal banking guidelines.

The bank continues to receive a five-star rating by Bauer Financial, Inc., the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm.

Submitted by Perpetual Federal Savings Bank.

