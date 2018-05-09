Frasure named ‘Outstanding Senior Citizen’

Arletha Joy “Jo” Frasure was named Champaign County’s Outstanding Senior Citizen of the Year on Tuesday at the county fairgrounds. Frasure was joined by six of her classmates from Urbana High School’s class of 1954, as well as members of the Urbana Champaign County Senior Center, for a full day of activities that began with a senior support services expo, followed by lunch, then entertainment by the UCCSC Line Dancers, The Dancing Dolls and the Urbana High School Show Choir. Urbana Mayor Bill Bean read a proclamation declaring May as Older Americans Month and thanked Frasure for her service on the UCCSC Board and the Oak Dale Cemetery Board, and for her volunteer service at Vancrest of Urbana, Sycamore House, the Community Thrift Store and elsewhere.

