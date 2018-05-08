Memorial Health spreads joy after Grand Opening

In celebration of the opening of the Memorial Urbana Medical Center, Memorial held a “Community Wins” Challenge for Champaign County non-profit and service organizations. These groups were encouraged to invite supporters to the center’s Grand Opening on April 26 to vote for their favorite local charity and have the opportunity to win a total of $6,000 in prizes.

Winning the $2,500 Grand Prize was GrandWorks Foundation. Second Place and $1,500 went to the Champaign Family YMCA. Third Place and $500 went to PAWS Animal Shelter.

In addition, all organizations with 20 votes or more were entered for the chance at three $500 prizes. Those winners were Champaign Residential Services Inc., Caring Kitchen Inc. and Cancer Association of Champaign County.

Pictured at the check presentations were, front from left, Scott DeLong, Champaign Residential Services Inc.; Marilyn Cohn, Caring Kitchen Inc.; Robin Coffey, Memorial Health Communications & Public Relations; Staci Weller, GrandWorks Foundation; Paul Waldsmith, Champaign Family YMCA; back from left, Don Richardson, PAWS Animal Shelter; and Brett Evilsizor, Cancer Association of Champaign County. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_Web-5.jpg Pictured at the check presentations were, front from left, Scott DeLong, Champaign Residential Services Inc.; Marilyn Cohn, Caring Kitchen Inc.; Robin Coffey, Memorial Health Communications & Public Relations; Staci Weller, GrandWorks Foundation; Paul Waldsmith, Champaign Family YMCA; back from left, Don Richardson, PAWS Animal Shelter; and Brett Evilsizor, Cancer Association of Champaign County. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by Memorial Health.

Submitted by Memorial Health.