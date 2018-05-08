Take a hike, search for frogs, catch a fish

SPRINGFIELD – The Clark County Park District invites everyone to the following activities this month. Registration is required. Call the Park District office at 937-882-6000 or register at www.clarkcountyparks.org under Program Registration.

Clark Park Hikers, every Thursday, 9 a.m.

George Rogers Clark Park

For exercise and social fun join Park District Volunteers each Thursday morning to enjoy a walk through the woods at George Rogers Clark Park. This group has been exploring the park weekly for over 10 years, yet each week brings a new discovery! Meet at the parking lot below the dam and experience the beauty and camaraderie found in the outdoors.

Frog Night Hike, Friday, May 18, 8-9:30 p.m.

Estel Wenrick Wetlands

Find out what you and your family can discover on an evening hike with Dr. Amber Burgett, Assistant Professor of Biology at Wittenberg University. Search for Ohio’s amazing amphibians (frogs and salamanders) as we stroll through the wetlands. This is breeding time for our frogs, so they are very vocal, trying to attract mates. Come join us! Pre-registration is required.

Fishing Derby, Saturday, May 19, 9 a.m.-noon

Shelter Dedication, 12:30 – 1:30 PM

George Rogers Clark Park, Hosterman Lake

Get outside and fish with us! Fishermen of all ages can enjoy this opportunity so bring the family. Please bring your own fishing pole, bait, and any other fishing equipment needed. After the fishing derby, join us for a dedication ceremony to rename two of our shelters. The Campbell Shelter and the Braman Shelter (the A-frame at the Lake and the A-frame at the Circle, respectively) will be dedicated that day.

Submitted by the Clark County Park District.

