Mixing history and jokes at Historical Society

The Champaign County Historical Society will present “History of the World – With Some Jokes” at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 13, in the museum, 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana.

Logan Boggs, a historian and comedian who recognizes that too often history is presented as a dry string of facts and dates meant to be memorized, melds a history lecture with stand-up comedy designed to entertain a wide audience – students, scholars and just plain folks – with some jokes. And he manages to explain the entire History of the World in just 25 minutes!

From the first human hunters and gatherers, all the way up to the World Wars, from the pinnacle of man’s achievements, to some of his biggest mistakes, “History of the World – With Some Jokes” depicts history in a new light – a humorous one.

Prior to the performance, students who reached the state level in the National History Day competition this year will be recognized. The CCHS Museum will be open to the public during new Sunday hours: from 1 to 4 p.m.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign County Historical Society.

