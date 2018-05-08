Urbana Local alumni gather for annual banquet

The Urbana Local Class of 1953, shown here, will be honored at the annual Urbana Local Alumni Association Banquet in the Urbana Local School gym May 19. Also recognized will be the classes of 1943, 1948, 1958 and 1968. Social hour starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. buffet. For reservations, call Treasurer Jane Virts Stimmel, 937-826-3344. Dinner reservations are $15 per person.

The Urbana Local Class of 1953, shown here, will be honored at the annual Urbana Local Alumni Association Banquet in the Urbana Local School gym May 19. Also recognized will be the classes of 1943, 1948, 1958 and 1968. Social hour starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. buffet. For reservations, call Treasurer Jane Virts Stimmel, 937-826-3344. Dinner reservations are $15 per person. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_Web-3.jpg The Urbana Local Class of 1953, shown here, will be honored at the annual Urbana Local Alumni Association Banquet in the Urbana Local School gym May 19. Also recognized will be the classes of 1943, 1948, 1958 and 1968. Social hour starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. buffet. For reservations, call Treasurer Jane Virts Stimmel, 937-826-3344. Dinner reservations are $15 per person. Submitted photo