The Spring 2018 Champaign County Diabetes Expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Speakers, a panel discussion and vendors will have information on juvenile and adult diabetes. All attendees will receive a healthy lunch. To attend the free event, RSVP by May 9 to Michele Hemphill at 937-232-9356 or MHEMPHILL@MERCY.COM

Submitted by the Clark Champaign Diabetes Assn.

