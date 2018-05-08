UU hosts Evening of Excellence

Urbana University Executive Vice President and Provost Dr. Christopher Washington, and Kelly Evans-Wilson, Director of Assessment and Academic Quality, hosted Urbana University’s annual Evening of Excellence on Friday, May 4. The ceremony, which includes honor society induction ceremonies, college and honor awards, recognizes Urbana University’s most outstanding students and community supporters (a full list of honorees is provided at the end of this news release).

Honor Society inductions were held for Chi Alpha Sigma (Athletics), Alpha Psi Omega (Theatre), Sigma Tau Delta (English), Kappa Delta Pi and Post-Baccalaureate ceremony (Education), and Alpha Chi (Junior/Seniors). In addition, a nursing pinning ceremony was held to recognize two honor students in the nursing program.

Awards and recognition include eight College of Arts, Sciences & Technology awards, one Ross College of Business award, six College of Education awards, and three College of Health & Public Administration awards.

The Honors portion of the evening included awards for Presidential Scholars, Academic Honors, Richard K. Anderson Award for Student Leadership, Student Athlete of the Year, Three Arches Alumni Award, and the Three Arches Impact Award.

Community honors recognized this year’s Three Arches Alumni Award and Three Impact Alumni Award winners, Allen Lea Culver ’03 and Pastor Dan Leiker. Three Arches Alumni Award recognizes an alumnus or alumna of Urbana University who has made outstanding achievements in a chosen career field, and has demonstrated outstanding commitment and service to their community. The Three Arches Impact Award recognizes the exceptional impact that an individual has had on Urbana University students, faculty and staff, as well as outstanding dedication and service to Urbana University.

Celebration of academic, athletic, alumni and community service honors is a longstanding and important tradition that highlights the excellent of all those being recognized. Urbana University congratulates all of the 2018 honor society inductees and Evening of Excellence honorees!

College of Arts, Sciences & Technology Outstanding Students 2018

Outstanding Communications Student: Robert Young

Outstanding Student in English: Shane Black

Outstanding History Student & Vernon Lestrud Theatre Award: Logan Boggs

Outstanding Mathematics Student: Jace Moore

Outstanding Political Science Student: Silas Augsburger

Outstanding Psychology Student: Michelle Collins

Outstanding Science Student:Erin Morrow

Ross College of Business Outstanding Students 2018

Outstanding Strategic Management Student: Brianna Burkhalter

College of Education Outstanding Students 2018

Outstanding Early Childhood Education: Brianna Garber and Ashlen Lockwood

Outstanding Adolescent Young Adult Education: Seth Collier

Outstanding Early Childhood / Intervention Specialist: Chelsea Nicol

Outstanding Intervention Specialist: Emily Davis

Outstanding Early Childhood Education – Post-Bacc: Chelsea Black and Jacqueline “Suzette” Fox

Outstanding Intervention Specialist – Post-Bacc: Isabella Weirick

College of Health & Public Administration Outstanding Students 2018

Outstanding Criminal Justice Student: Rodney Howell

Outstanding Exercise Science Student: Riley Curtis

Outstanding Sports Management Student: Danielle Shafer

Honors Awards 2018

Presidential Scholars

Kristen Abbott

Jennifer Alflen

Brianna Burkhalter

Allison Conley

Madison Davis

Caitlin Douglas

Jaelle Lindon

Courtney Niesen

Academic Honors

Summa Cum Laude

Silas J. Augsburger

Briana Marie Bamber

Shane Black

Jeremiah James Brisson

Miranda Marie Brisson

Brianna Rose Burkhalter

Michelle L. Collins

Riley Curtis

Taylor Hamilton

Diana J. Romero

Mikayla Ward

Yunye Xiao

Shixian Zan

Limin Zhang

Ting Zhang

Yacen Zhang

Min Zhou

Magna Cum Laude

Mikaela Beck

Taylor Nicole Clark

Allison Jean Conley

Emily A. Davis

Caitlin A. Douglas

Rachel E. Foster

Emily Lynn Fry

James A. Harter

Brandon Paul Purk

Danielle Shafer

Samantha N. Slover

Cum Laude

Patricia Bodey

Logan Andrew Boggs

Aleese Chante Butler

William Seth Collier

Jansen K. Davidson

Candice B. Fast

Jeffrey A. Fergus

Mark R. Gaver

Victoria Lynn George

Vickey Justus

Anna A. Kawabe

Shawna Rae Lambert

Ashlen Jane Lockwood

Emily R. Retterer

Richard K. Anderson Award for Student Leadership: Shawna Lambert

Scholar Athletes of the Year: Brianna Burkhalter, Danielle Shafer and Thibaut Bourrier

Student Athletes of the Year: Katlynn Dunlap and Trevon Sanders

Three Arches Alumni Award: Allen Culver

Three Arches Impact Award: Dan Leiker

