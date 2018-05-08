UU hosts Evening of Excellence

Urbana University Executive Vice President and Provost Dr. Christopher Washington, and Kelly Evans-Wilson, Director of Assessment and Academic Quality, hosted Urbana University’s annual Evening of Excellence on Friday, May 4. The ceremony, which includes honor society induction ceremonies, college and honor awards, recognizes Urbana University’s most outstanding students and community supporters (a full list of honorees is provided at the end of this news release).
Honor Society inductions were held for Chi Alpha Sigma (Athletics), Alpha Psi Omega (Theatre), Sigma Tau Delta (English), Kappa Delta Pi and Post-Baccalaureate ceremony (Education), and Alpha Chi (Junior/Seniors). In addition, a nursing pinning ceremony was held to recognize two honor students in the nursing program.
Awards and recognition include eight College of Arts, Sciences & Technology awards, one Ross College of Business award, six College of Education awards, and three College of Health & Public Administration awards.
The Honors portion of the evening included awards for Presidential Scholars, Academic Honors, Richard K. Anderson Award for Student Leadership, Student Athlete of the Year, Three Arches Alumni Award, and the Three Arches Impact Award.
Community honors recognized this year’s Three Arches Alumni Award and Three Impact Alumni Award winners, Allen Lea Culver ’03 and Pastor Dan Leiker. Three Arches Alumni Award recognizes an alumnus or alumna of Urbana University who has made outstanding achievements in a chosen career field, and has demonstrated outstanding commitment and service to their community. The Three Arches Impact Award recognizes the exceptional impact that an individual has had on Urbana University students, faculty and staff, as well as outstanding dedication and service to Urbana University.
Celebration of academic, athletic, alumni and community service honors is a longstanding and important tradition that highlights the excellent of all those being recognized. Urbana University congratulates all of the 2018 honor society inductees and Evening of Excellence honorees!
College of Arts, Sciences & Technology Outstanding Students 2018
Outstanding Communications Student: Robert Young
Outstanding Student in English: Shane Black
Outstanding History Student & Vernon Lestrud Theatre Award: Logan Boggs
Outstanding Mathematics Student: Jace Moore
Outstanding Political Science Student: Silas Augsburger
Outstanding Psychology Student: Michelle Collins
Outstanding Science Student:Erin Morrow
Ross College of Business Outstanding Students 2018
Outstanding Strategic Management Student: Brianna Burkhalter
College of Education Outstanding Students 2018
Outstanding Early Childhood Education: Brianna Garber and Ashlen Lockwood
Outstanding Adolescent Young Adult Education: Seth Collier
Outstanding Early Childhood / Intervention Specialist: Chelsea Nicol
Outstanding Intervention Specialist: Emily Davis
Outstanding Early Childhood Education – Post-Bacc: Chelsea Black and Jacqueline “Suzette” Fox
Outstanding Intervention Specialist – Post-Bacc: Isabella Weirick
College of Health & Public Administration Outstanding Students 2018
Outstanding Criminal Justice Student: Rodney Howell
Outstanding Exercise Science Student: Riley Curtis
Outstanding Sports Management Student: Danielle Shafer
Honors Awards 2018
Presidential Scholars
Kristen Abbott
Jennifer Alflen
Brianna Burkhalter
Allison Conley
Madison Davis
Caitlin Douglas
Jaelle Lindon
Courtney Niesen
Academic Honors
Summa Cum Laude
Silas J. Augsburger
Briana Marie Bamber
Shane Black
Jeremiah James Brisson
Miranda Marie Brisson
Brianna Rose Burkhalter
Michelle L. Collins
Riley Curtis
Taylor Hamilton
Diana J. Romero
Mikayla Ward
Yunye Xiao
Shixian Zan
Limin Zhang
Ting Zhang
Yacen Zhang
Min Zhou
Magna Cum Laude
Mikaela Beck
Taylor Nicole Clark
Allison Jean Conley
Emily A. Davis
Caitlin A. Douglas
Rachel E. Foster
Emily Lynn Fry
James A. Harter
Brandon Paul Purk
Danielle Shafer
Samantha N. Slover
Cum Laude
Patricia Bodey
Logan Andrew Boggs
Aleese Chante Butler
William Seth Collier
Jansen K. Davidson
Candice B. Fast
Jeffrey A. Fergus
Mark R. Gaver
Victoria Lynn George
Vickey Justus
Anna A. Kawabe
Shawna Rae Lambert
Ashlen Jane Lockwood
Emily R. Retterer
Richard K. Anderson Award for Student Leadership: Shawna Lambert
Scholar Athletes of the Year: Brianna Burkhalter, Danielle Shafer and Thibaut Bourrier
Student Athletes of the Year: Katlynn Dunlap and Trevon Sanders
Three Arches Alumni Award: Allen Culver
Three Arches Impact Award: Dan Leiker
