Champaign County Youth Choir marks 25 years

In 1993, a group of community leaders got together to create a non-competitive, low cost activity to supplement school activities for Champaign County young people. The Champaign County Youth Choir was born!

On Saturday, May 12, to commemorate its 25th anniversary, the Champaign County Youth Choir will host One Voice at Graham Middle School. This will be a daylong event where students in grades three through eight from all five Champaign County Schools will come together for a day of singing.

The students will spend the day learning music led by guest director, Mr. David Weimer, distinguished music educator from Springfield. At 6 p.m. in the evening, a concert will be given in the Graham Middle School auditorium.

The concert is free and open to the public.

The Champaign County Youth Choir is pictured from a past performance.

Information from Diane Kremer.

