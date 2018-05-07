Polls open until 7:30 p.m. for today’s election

Polls are open until 7:30 p.m. today in Champaign County, where Common Pleas Court Judge Nick Selvaggio and county Auditor Karen Bailey face no opposition from fellow Republicans. County Commissioner Bob Corbett is opposed by fellow Republican Audra Bean. No Democrats filed for these seats.

There are two school issues on the ballot: Graham’s five-year, one percent earned income tax for current operation expenses and Ohio Hi-Point Career Center’s 0.6-mill additional continuing tax for general permanent improvements.

The city of Urbana has three issues: A one percent replacement income tax for Police and Fire division services; and aggregation proposals allowing the city to enter into service agreements to facilitate for customers the sale and purchase of natural gas and electricity. If the aggregation proposals pass, customers will be able to opt out of the agreements.

85th District representative

Five candidates filed for the 85th District seat now held by state Rep. Nino Vitale of Urbana. Vitale faces three Republicans: Justin G. Griffis of Sidney, Joseph S. Ratermann of Sidney and Rochiel V. Foulk of Urbana. The winner of this Republican race faces Democrat Garrett Baldwin of Mechanicsburg in the Nov. 6 general election.

4th Congressional District representative

Three Democrats and two Republicans were certified by the Lorain County Board of Elections for the U.S. 4th District seat now held by U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, an Urbana Republican. Jordan’s Republican opponent is Joseph Miller of Marion. Democrats competing for the post are Janet Garrett of Oberlin, Leah Sellers of Marysville and Cody James Slatzer-Rose of New Albany.

Tracking results

Meredith Bodey, county Board of Elections director, says some people still head to the county Community Center’s auditorium to get election results. She said auditorium doors likely will open shortly after 8 p.m. today.

More people now follow results online. Track results at electionsonthe.net/oh/champaign

On the left side of the screen, scroll down to the third tab: Election Results. Click on Cumulative Results.

Bodey said absentee votes will be posted about 7:45 p.m. and results will be updated every hour until Champaign County’s 28 precincts all are posted.

As of Monday afternoon, 1,059 absentee ballots had been cast in the county.

The Board of Elections will meet at 9 a.m. om May 24 to certify election results.

No Independent candidates

No Independent candidates had filed with the county Board of Elections for county seats or the 85th District seat for the Nov. 6 general election by Monday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

The deadline for write-in candidates is 4 p.m. on Aug. 27.

