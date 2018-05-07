Ohio News Briefs

New Cedar Point roller coaster reopens after minor collision

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Cedar Point’s newest roller coaster that shut down on opening day from a minor collision is back up and running again.

A spokesman for the amusement park in Sandusky says a train on the new Steel Vengeance coaster bumped into the back of a parked train while coming back into the station on Saturday.

Four people on the ride asked to see the park’s first aid team, but no significant injuries were reported. The riders returned to the park later.

The ride was closed Saturday afternoon, but reopened later that night.

Prosecutors: Springfield murderer may have killed others

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors say a Springfield man who has pleaded guilty to a second murder charge may have killed others.

The Springfield News-Sun reports that Clark County Assistant Prosecutor Dan Driscoll says 37-year-old Prentiss Hare is a suspect in the Florida slaying of Michael Frazier and unsolved murders in Clark County.

Hare pleaded guilty to aggravated murder Wednesday in Clark County Common Pleas Court in the death of Tiffany Chambers, of Jacksonville. He had previously been found guilty of choking 35-year-old Deshun Lumford to death in 2016.

Driscoll said Hare has admitted he killed Chambers because she was a witness to Frazier’s death.

He said Hare killed Chambers in Springfield then dumped her body in Greene County in 2015. Her remains were discovered in Spring Valley Township in 2016.