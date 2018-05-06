Then and Now – Urbana library

Then – Library A circa 1932 photo (CCHS #0028 & #0029) of Urbana Public Library located on the south side of West Market St. in Urbana. Currently this is the site of the U.S. Post Office alley parking lot. Note ‘Clifford Theater’ and old City Building (far left) are in the background. Also note the construction site of the post office building east of the library. In 1932 the Urbana Library Association acquired the building across the street at 160 W. Market St. (at the NE corner of W. Market & Walnut streets) and moved the library there. In 1996 the library moved to a remodeled building at 1060 Scioto St. (its current location). (Historical Facts and Trivia of Champaign County, Ohio by Ed Ridder)

Now – 2017 photo of the same location. The Champaign County Historical Society strives to highlight historical people, places and events throughout Champaign County. We therefore ask that if you have photos of historical significance that you believe would be of interest to Champaign Countians, please contact us at 937-653-6721.