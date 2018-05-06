Ohio News Briefs

Cedar Point allows employees to have colorful hair, beards

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Cedar Point is doing away with some of its grooming guidelines for employees and allowing them to have colorful hair, beards, visible tattoos and more piercings.

A spokesman for the amusement park in Sandusky says many of these styles are becoming more normal.

Tony Clark tells The Sandusky Register that the changes also will allow the park to hire from a wider audience.

Cedar Point tries to hire about 5,000 people each year.

The park opens on Saturday with another new record-breaking roller coaster.

Steel Vengeance replaces the Mean Streak coaster. It tops 200 feet and will flip riders upside down.

Kidnapping survivor continues advocacy work

CLEVELAND (AP) — One of three women who escaped a Cleveland house after being held for years is helping kidnapping survivors through an advocacy group.

WJWT-TV reports Gina DeJesus recently joined the Northeast Ohio Amber Alert Committee. Newburgh Heights Police Chief John Majoy says DeJesus will work with victim advocate specialists to provide support for families.

DeJesus says she wants to comfort other survivors like the people who helped her when she returned home.

DeJesus, Amanda Berry and Michelle Knight were abducted by Ariel Castro between 2002 and 2004. The three were rescued from the run-down house on May 6, 2013, after Berry broke through a screen door.

Berry and DeJesus published a book in 2015 called “Hope: A Memoir of Survival in Cleveland.”

Man’s body found in Ohio river

SIDNEY, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a man’s body was pulled from the Great Miami River.

The Dayton Daily News reports a man who was fishing on Saturday spotted a body halfway submerged in the river in Sidney. It was recovered around 7:15 p.m.

The body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. The man’s name was not released.