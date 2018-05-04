Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

My name is Daisy. I’m around 2 1/2 years old, fully vetted, feline leukemia negative and spayed. I’ll be the first one to greet you at the door here and love attention. I’m a real sweetheart. Come out to Paws Animal Shelter and meet me..Paws is open Tuesday thru Friday from 12 to 5 and Saturday 12 to 4, were closed on Sunday & Monday..located at 1535 W St Rt 36 Urbana, Oh 43078..Or contact us at (937)653-6233 ..pawsurbana@hotmail.com..Paws runs on donations only and are always in the need of Laundry soap, Bleach, Dryer sheets, Paper towels, Hand Soap, Purina Cat & Kitten Chow, Canned Cat & Kitten food (pate’) Cat treats, toys, scoopable cat litter, Purina Dog & puppy chow, Canned Dog Food, Dog treats, Blankets, towels & sheets..Monetary Donations are always welcome to help with our never ending vet bills…Stop on out to Paws and visit with our Fur Babies..You’ll be glad you did.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

“Dog wisdom: be brave no matter your size, have a mind of your own, make your own fun, dig life, be loyal and faithful, chase after your dreams, take a nap. Wag more, bark less, never stop playing, and be quick to forgive, learn new tricks. No matter your age, love unconditionally, and make new friends.”

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League’s (CCAWL) pet of the week is Carson. He is a 1 year old Chihuahua that weighs 9 pounds. Carson is a little bundle of joy who loves treats and snuggling underneath a blanket. He would do well in a household with older children that are respectful of a dog’s personal space. Carson is cat and dog friendly, neutered and microchipped. He is also up to date on all vaccinations including the following: DA2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella and Rabies. Carson has been wormed, heart wormed tested negative, and on prevention for flea, tick, and heartworm. If you are interested in giving this sweet, little guy his furrever home, please fill out an adoption application which can be found on our webpage www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com. Application MUST be approved to adopt. The adoption fee for Carson and all of our adoptable dogs is $150.00 cash, credit or debit card only.

CCAWL is having Basic Training Classes that will be starting May 14. Classes will be held on Mondays at 7:00pm and last for one hour. The fee for this class is $110.00 cash or credit, debit card only. Pre-register by May 12th and save $10. For more information, please call us at 937-834-5236. We are located at 3858 State Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. CHECK OUT OUR NEW HOURS! Tuesday 12:00-2:00pm, Wednesday through Friday 12:00-6:00pm and Saturday 12:00-2:00pm, closed on Sunday and Monday.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

“Rescue: when a human gives a home to an animal who has no home. The human is rewarded with unconditional love forever.”

The cat of the week at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) is Pansy, a 10-month-old, domestic, medium-hair, gray tiger. Pansy was a stray found by a Good Samaritan. She loves to purr and rub against human legs for attention. Pansy doesn’t mind being held and loved on for hours. She gets along with both cats and dogs but prefers to be the only fur-child. Pansy is litter trained, spayed and microchipped. She is current on her FRCPP and rabies vaccines and has been tested for FeLV/FIV negative. Pansy has been dewormed and is on flea prevention. The adoption fee for CCAWL Felines is $50.00 cash, credit or debit card only. Don’t forget, we have new hours which are the following: Tuesday 12:00- 2:00pm; Wednesday through Friday 12:00-6pm; (adoptions stop at 5:30pm) and Saturday 12:00-2:00pm.

Castles Mixins & Fixins Country Diner in Mechanicsburg will be hosting an all-day Beef & Noodles Dinner Fundraiser for Champaign County Animal Welfare League on Tuesday, May 15th, 2018. Tickets are $10.00 and are good for dine in or carry out. Dinner includes homemade beef & noodles, mashed potatoes and fresh bread. Tickets are available at Mixins & Fixins and the CCAWL. Don’t miss a good meal to support a great cause. For more information, call 937-834-5236. These tickets make a great mother’s day gift! We are located at 3858 State Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044.

Barely Used Pets

My name is Licorice and I am a 6-month-old pitbull boy. I came from the dog warden. They say I am the best dog. I am staying at the foster farm and I get to run around with all the other dogs. I stay right with you and I am a real homebody. I will need work on house training but they say that I am so smart that I will pick it up quickly. Please be prepared to give a vet reference and 1 other to be able to adopt me. My adoption fee is $150 which includes my neutering, vaccinations, and 2018 dog tags. Won’t you please make room in your heart and your home for me?

Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are CLOSED on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We are in real need of lots and lots of paper towels! If you can bring us some we would surely appreciate it. Mr. Licorice says…”Thanks so much for considering me and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home!”

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

