Urbana High School honors academic excellence

Urbana High School held its annual banquet to honor academic excellence on May 2 in the Urbana High School Bill “Skeeter” Moss Gymnasium.

Honored students achieved a 3.3 GPA for the first three grading periods of the year.

Seniors invited all four years could honor a teacher “who made a difference” with an award.

Those seniors included Kimberly Asper, Kaleb Bowdle, Cassidy James, Cortney Kiser, Miranda Layne, Kirstin Lewis, Taje Mack, Magdaline Perry, Megan Ridder, Logan Rooney, Hudson Stouffer and Bronwyn Walker.

Other seniors recognized for years of academic excellence included: third year – Taylor Armstrong, Elizabeth Christian, Savannah Copeland, Maginta Grim, Trevor Johnson, Brady Lewis, Olivia Maurice, Brandon Vogel, Dylan Youngdahl; second year – Adam Gaver, Jase Knutson, Owen Moyer, Addison Ropp, Sierra Ross, Alexander Swank, Bailey Ullah; first year – Nathaniel Harrigan, Kimberly Lebo.

Juniors recognized for years of academic excellence included: third year – Mariama Artis, Evan Botkin, Ian deNijs, Ashlyn Dunn, Brandon Ebert, Zhoe Evans, Mary Habodasz, Katie Harris, Marissa Horn, Kara Johnson, Cierra Long, Cady Perry, Kourtney Petry, Sutton Stouffer, Michael Trudo; second year – Jennah Adams, Nicholas Agerter, Troy Brown, Ethan Burnside, Jadean Frost, Gavyn Grim, Sarah Hall, Jackson James, Truman Johnson, Ally Pierce, Caleb Smith, Jacob Upchurch, Michael White, Samantha Zaborowski; first year – Raegan Bartee, Holly Brooks, McKenzie Cobaugh, Andru Troyer, Danean Willson.

Sophomores recognized for years of academic excellence include: second year – Telanei Brown, Connor Hayslip, Alyssa Holland, Jocelyn Holtsberry, Grant Hower, Patrick Karg, Jacob Lattimer, Hannah Loxley, Logan Pence, Rebecca Preston, Austin Rooney, Anastacia Saylor, Shai-Anne Settle, Gavin Spence, Samantha Tracy, Rachel White; first year – Kolin Bowdle, Ashlyn Hall, Sky Schelde, Daniel Westcott.

Freshmen being recognized for their first year of academic excellence included Katherine Brazille, Paige Deere, Grace Doyle, Raegan Hepp, Lainey Hixon, Shelby Johnson, Joseph Link, Aysha Lucas, Paige Martinez, Owen McCreight, Gunnar Moore, Zachariah Pence, Alex Rader, Makenna Radford, Austin Rice, Jane Ricketts, Gatlin Ridgwell, Samantha Rooney, Emma Ropp, Stephanie Selvaggio, Harmony Stewart, Breeanne Stouffer, Sophia Talebi, Joseph Timm, Noah Todd, Aryn Upchurch, Brianna Wabnitz, Camden Weiss, Trey Williams, Alexis Windmiller.

Honored seniors and their chosen teachers are, from left, front row, Chuck Pack, Magdaline Perry, Cortney Kiser, Rusty Myers, Kim Asper, Leigh Ann Simpson, Cassidy James, 2nd row, Kirstin Lewis, Katie deNijs, Mike Mays, Taje´Mack, back row, Bronwyn Walker, Jason Schelle, Logan Rooney, Aaron Pittsenbarger, Megan Ridder, David Sapp, Hudson Stouffer. Not pictured: Kaleb Bowdle, Miranda Layne and Amanda Goodwin. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_Web-1.jpg Honored seniors and their chosen teachers are, from left, front row, Chuck Pack, Magdaline Perry, Cortney Kiser, Rusty Myers, Kim Asper, Leigh Ann Simpson, Cassidy James, 2nd row, Kirstin Lewis, Katie deNijs, Mike Mays, Taje´Mack, back row, Bronwyn Walker, Jason Schelle, Logan Rooney, Aaron Pittsenbarger, Megan Ridder, David Sapp, Hudson Stouffer. Not pictured: Kaleb Bowdle, Miranda Layne and Amanda Goodwin. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the Urbana school district.

Submitted by the Urbana school district.