LifeCare Alliance salutes volunteers

COLUMBUS – LifeCare Alliance, the Midwest’s leading provider of Meals-on-Wheels, congratulated the 2017 Champaign County Spirit Award Volunteers, who assist the homebound residents of Champaign County in remaining independent in their own homes where they want to be. Each year, LifeCare Alliance conducts a Spirit Awards Ceremony to recognize outstanding volunteers for their service and dedication to homebound older adults, medically challenged, and disabled neighbors. This year’s award ceremony was held April 11 at the Champaign County Library.

The Spirit Award presentation is a time to celebrate and recognize the dedication, commitment and achievements of volunteers who give their time to older adults so they can remain independent in their homes. The 2017 Spirit Award recipients are:

· St. Paris Dining Center, 2017 Champaign County Community Partner Spirit Award

· Barbara Kunze, 2017 Champaign County Meals-on-Wheels Spirit Award

· Person Centered Services, 2017 Champaign County Corporate Meals-on-Wheels Spirit Award

· Cherry Arbors, 2017 Champaign County Dining Center Spirit Award

· Char’s Market and Kitchen, 2017 Champaign County Meals-on-Wheels Leader Spirit Award

· The Champaign County Memorial Foundation, 2017 Champaign County Champion Spirit Award

If you are interested in volunteer opportunities for LifeCare Alliance, please call 614-444-MEAL (6325) or visit www.lifecarealliance.org to learn more.

About LifeCare Alliance

Formed in 1898, LifeCare Alliance is central Ohio’s first in-home health care agency, Ohio’s first agency to provide visiting nurses, and the nation’s second agency to deliver Meals-on-Wheels. LifeCare Alliance is a not-for-profit organization that provides a comprehensive array of health and nutrition services to older adults or medically challenged homebound residents of central Ohio through its signature programs: Meals-on-Wheels, Senior Dining Centers, Wellness Centers, Help-at-Home, Visiting Nurses, The Columbus Cancer Clinic, Project OpenHand-Columbus, Groceries-to-Go, IMPACT Safety, the Central Ohio Diabetes Association, and Senior PetCare. The Agency’s mission is to lead the community in identifying and delivering health and nutrition services to meet the communities changing needs.

Meals-on-Wheels Leader Spirit Award winner was Char’s Market and Kitchen. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_MealsLeaderW.jpg Meals-on-Wheels Leader Spirit Award winner was Char’s Market and Kitchen. Urbana Mayor Bill Bean presented the Champaign County Champion Spirit Award to the Champaign County Memorial Foundation. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_Urbana-MayorW.jpg Urbana Mayor Bill Bean presented the Champaign County Champion Spirit Award to the Champaign County Memorial Foundation. Meals-on-Wheels Spirit Award honoree Barbara Kunze is shown here with LifeCare Alliance Nutrition Programs Director Molly Haroz. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_MealsSpiritW.jpg Meals-on-Wheels Spirit Award honoree Barbara Kunze is shown here with LifeCare Alliance Nutrition Programs Director Molly Haroz. The Dining Center Community Partner Spirit Award went to the Saint Paris Dining Center Team. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_DiningCenterW.jpg The Dining Center Community Partner Spirit Award went to the Saint Paris Dining Center Team. Corporate Meals-on-Wheels Spirit Award winner Person Centered Services with LifeCare Alliance Director of Engagement Cheryl Grossman. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_Corporate-MealsW.jpg Corporate Meals-on-Wheels Spirit Award winner Person Centered Services with LifeCare Alliance Director of Engagement Cheryl Grossman. Cherry Arbors received the 2018 Dining Center Spirit Award. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_Cherry-ArborsW.jpg Cherry Arbors received the 2018 Dining Center Spirit Award. This is a great group of volunteers from St. Paris. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_A-greatW.jpg This is a great group of volunteers from St. Paris.

Submitted story

Submitted by LifeCare Alliance.

Submitted by LifeCare Alliance.