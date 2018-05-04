Urbana Chapter recognized by Ohio Society DAR

The 119th Conference of the Ohio Society Daughters of the American Revolution was held in Columbus, Ohio, recently.

Urbana Chapter and its members were recognized at the conference for many projects and achievements in the year 2017.

The Chapter was presented the following certificates:

– “Outstanding Public Relations for Commemorative or Community Event”

This award noted, especially, the Urbana Daily Citizen extensive coverage of the marking of the grave of Governor Joseph Vance.

Chapter Public Relations Chair: Becky Shultz Shultz designed programs, invitations, and managed p.r. for the event. Historian Janet Ebert chaired the event. The OSDAR Media Chair also commended Shultz for her outstanding work. Others mentioned the beautiful and informative scrapbooks made by Becky Shultz.

– “Women’s Issues Participation”

Chapter Chair, Jeanne Evans

– “100% National Defense Reporting”

Chapter Chair, Margaret Denzer

– “Outstanding Service for Veterans”

Chapter Chair, Mary Pollock

The chapter held two meetings honoring Vietnam Veterans.

– “Americanism Committee for flag distribution and pins, literature and cemetery flag placement, and bell ringing”

All chapter participation

– “Achievement Award for promoting Constitution Week”

Chapter Chair, Susan Fornof-Lippencott

– “Submitting 116 pages of BIble and Family History to the NSDAR Library” by Betty Driever

Chapter Chair: Dolly Wisma

– “Highest Level Honor Roll Report”

All Chapter participation

Other Chapter work was mentioned during the annual reports:

Many chapters are adopting Regent Detwiler’s initiation (in Champaign County) of presenting certificates to all eighth graders in who have earned straight A’s in history.

The Chapter was congratulated for their part in the establishment of Champaign County Cemetery Restoration Project LLC. The work of the Project was described to those attending the meeting.

One of the workshops offered during the meetings demonstrated the design of web pages for chapters. Co-chair of the OSDAR Volunteer Information Specialist Committee, and Vice Regent of Urbana Chapter, Kim Snyder was the presenter.

Co-chair Susan Leininger also participated in the workshop. She is the National Society DAR Vice Chair and Webmaster of the VIS Committee.

Leininger, who is President of the United States Daughters of 1812 Ohio Society, is remembered here for her presentations at the Governor Joseph Vance celebration in Urbana.

OSDAR has an “All Star Academy” program.

The graduates are recognized in three groups.

Receiving diplomas were: Urbana Chapter “New Member” Dona Tullis, “New Horizons Bridge” Kim Snyder and “New Horizons” (Chapter associate member) Kathy Dixon.

Patricia Detwiler was presented with the Chapter Regents,

Kim Snyder with the State Chairs, and Megan Snyder as President, Cuttahotha Society Children of the American Revolution.

At the Saturday noon awards luncheon, Mechanicsburg Schools’ sixth grader Hannah Dingledine was honored.

She placed first in Urbana Chapter, OSDAR Southwest DIstrict and OSDAR Sixth Grade Essay competition.

At the same event, Megan Snyder was awarded an OSDAR “Wings of Eagles” Scholarship. She will be attending Miami University in the fall.

Megan served as a Page for the Conference, and was presented as a Debutante at the Saturday evening banquet. She was escorted by her father, Timothy Snyder, as her achievements were summarized from the podium. She was met at the front of the ballroom by the State Regent, Nancy Wright, and her mother, Kim Snyder, who presented her bouquet. A debutante at OSDAR has been a member of the Children of the American Revolution, and has been accepted as a member of the National Society DAR.

The Saturday evening program closed with the presentation of the Outstanding Chapter Juniors.

Younger members of the DAR are designated as “Juniors”. Active Juniors are recognized for their contributions to the work of a chapter.

Urbana Chapter Outstanding Junior is Rachel Ann Ebert, a student at Wright State University.

The final event of the OSDAR Conference is always a Memorial Service, recognizing those members who have died during the past year.

During the service, as the names are read, their sisters from the chapters rise in honor of the departed. This year the name of Marjorie Lee Botkin Kelch was read.

The name of Ruth Phells Keller Slaughter of London Chapter also was read. She was a seventy year member of DAR. Before her marriage and move to London, She was a member of Urbana Chapter DAR.

Urbana Chapter members attending the conference were, front from left, Megan Snyder (Junior), Pat Detwiler (Regent), Judi Henson (former Regent), middle row, Becky Thissen (associate), Kim Snyder (Vice Regent, Becky Shultz (Public Relations), back row, Janet Ebert (Historian), Robin Lee Rose (associate), Dona Tullis (Registrar). Others participating, but not available for photo: Associate members OSDAR State Vice Regent Kathy Dixon, Rachel Borchers, Glenna Kadel and Linda Katon. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_Web1.jpg Urbana Chapter members attending the conference were, front from left, Megan Snyder (Junior), Pat Detwiler (Regent), Judi Henson (former Regent), middle row, Becky Thissen (associate), Kim Snyder (Vice Regent, Becky Shultz (Public Relations), back row, Janet Ebert (Historian), Robin Lee Rose (associate), Dona Tullis (Registrar). Others participating, but not available for photo: Associate members OSDAR State Vice Regent Kathy Dixon, Rachel Borchers, Glenna Kadel and Linda Katon. Kim Snyder, left, and Susan Leininger, co-chairs of OSDAR VIS Committee, are shown prior to the workshop presentation on building a website. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_Web2.jpg Kim Snyder, left, and Susan Leininger, co-chairs of OSDAR VIS Committee, are shown prior to the workshop presentation on building a website. Hannah Dingledine, of Mechanicsburg Schools, received first place in the sixth grade state DAR essay competition. She is pictured with OSDAR Regent Nancy Wright, left, and State Chairman Gretchen Wilson. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_Web3.jpg Hannah Dingledine, of Mechanicsburg Schools, received first place in the sixth grade state DAR essay competition. She is pictured with OSDAR Regent Nancy Wright, left, and State Chairman Gretchen Wilson. Megan Snyder is pictured as a winner of the “Wings of Eagles” Scholarship. State Regent Wright, left, and State Chair Martha Avery join in celebration. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_Web4.jpg Megan Snyder is pictured as a winner of the “Wings of Eagles” Scholarship. State Regent Wright, left, and State Chair Martha Avery join in celebration.

By Jan Ebert

Jan Ebert is a member of the DAR, Urbana Chapter

Jan Ebert is a member of the DAR, Urbana Chapter