CABLE – A fundraiser for the Grimes Flying Lab will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 5 at 6932 Cable Road in Cable. The fundraiser is “Murder Mystery at St Ives Winery.” The cost of $55 per person includes appetizers, five wine tastings, a bottle of wine, a souvenir glass and playing the Murder Mystery game. RSVP at underw23@hotmail.com or 937-653-7652.

