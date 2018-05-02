Fundraiser goal is new mammography machine

SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health – Springfield announced that Urbana Hospital and Mercy McAuley Center are hosting the annual TWIG 13 fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 10. “An Evening in the Garden with TWIG” is a popular annual fundraiser that takes place in the courtyard at the Mercy McAuley Center, 906 Scioto St. Tickets are $10 per person and include a basket raffle, wine, punch, appetizers and entertainment. All proceeds go toward purchasing a permanent mammography machine for Urbana Hospital.

To purchase tickets, visit one of the following Urbana locations before May 10:

– Champaign Chamber of Commerce, 107 N. Main St.

– Champaign Arts Council, 119 Miami St.

– Mercy McAuley Center, 906 Scioto St.

Tickets also can be purchased by calling 937-483-6095 or 937-631-3324.

TWIG 13 is the name of the Auxiliary of Urbana Hospital and it dates back to 1946, when it started with 13 members. Originally, TWIG 13 stood for Terrific Women in Giving, but today it’s Together with Important Goals. TWIG 13 is open to anyone in Champaign County and membership costs $10 per year or $100 for lifetime membership.

“TWIG 13 is proud to raise funds for charitable care and capital purchases that help Urbana Hospital provide top quality care to the patients it serves,” said Jan Murphy, president of TWIG 13. “We hope you will enjoy an evening in the garden with us and consider becoming a TWIG 13 member.”

For further information, contact Jan Murphy at 937-631-3324.

