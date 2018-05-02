Free ‘summer meals’ for Urbana youths start May 14

Urbana City Schools Summer Feed Program starts Monday, May 14, the first day of Summer Break. The district has sponsored the Summer Meal Program for several years in an effort to ensure that those ages 18 and younger, and individuals ages 19-21 identified with physical or mental disabilities, are offered summer meals at no cost.

Breakfast and lunch will be offered at East Elementary and the Champaign Family YMCA from May 14 through Aug. 31. Breakfast is served 8:30-9:30 a.m. at both sites. Lunch is served 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the YMCA and 12:15-1:15 p.m. at East. In addition, all students attending Summer School, will be offered breakfast and lunch.

The “Climber Café” Mobile Lunch Bus will travel to the following sites for lunch from May 29 through Aug. 3:

– Gwynne Village Apartments: 10:45-11:15 a.m.

– South Elementary: 11:30 a.m.-noon

– Rolling Hills Mobile Home Park- 12:30-1 p.m.

For more information, contact Shelly Hall, general manager, Sodexo School Services for Urbana City Schools Food Service Department at 937-653-1427.

Submitted story

Submitted by Sodexo School Services.

