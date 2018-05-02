Pet therapy at Urbana University

Urbana University freshmen Brittney Bonno, left, and Kayleigh Pate, right, play with Sassy Belle at the UU library on Tuesday as part of the Alliance of Therapy Dogs outreach. The dogs appear during exam weeks to soothe student nerves.

Sue Stephens and her dog, Tickles, are members of the Alliance of Therapy Dogs and were at the Urbana University library on Tuesday. Junior Meg Bostick stopped by for a visit.