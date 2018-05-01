Wander Indiana’s hot spots on spring tour

The summer travel season is nearing and with spring in the air you are probably itching to hit the road. So why wait all the way until summer to get away for some vacation-type fun?

Do a road trip. A one-day road trip is just what the doctor ordered and just what you and the family need to end those winter and rainy season blues.

What you need is something fun, something different and not really too far away. Someplace to go in a nearby state that “feels” far away, but really isn’t, would probably do the trick.

Indiana is a perfect place for that. Here are three fun road trips you can do in one day in nearby Indiana and not spend a fortune either. Visit one, two or all three destinations in one day. It’s your road trip to map out any way you like it.

Hoosiers Gym Museum Tour

Who doesn’t like the movie Hoosiers. It’s an all-time basketball classic. Wouldn’t it be cool if you could go to the actual gym where the movie was made and maybe even shoot some hoops on the exact same basketball floor that Hickory’s star player “Jimmy” did? Or, what if you could go into the locker room where Academy Award winning actor Gene Hackman (Coach Norman Dale) gave his pep talks to the Hickory Huskers team.

Well, not only can you do that in Indiana, it’s also free. There is no admission charge to the Hoosier Gym and Museum and it’s a great time for all. Sit in the same seats where the Hickory High students cheered on their beloved Huskers. See unique memorabilia from the movie and check out all the cool “Hoosiers” t-shirts and collectibles in the gift shop.

Admission is free, donations are accepted and the Hoosiers Gym is located in Knightstown, Indiana about halfway between Richmond and Indianapolis just off I-70. Follow the signs.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum and Race Track Tour

This is also a must see road trip destination in Indiana. Have you ever thought what it would feel like to ride around the 2 1/2 mile track at the Indianapolis 500 Speedway? You can do that here!

Go up in the press area and tour the 350,000-seat grandstands on this fantastic guided tour.

Check out the all the different formula one race cars that ran at Indy and their pace cars in the terrific museum located right at the speedway. You’ll see memorabilia, historic racing artifacts and more at this “don’t miss” attraction. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-10. There is an extra fee for the track tour.

Lucas Oil Stadium Tour

If you love football, and who doesn’t, then you’re gonna love this. Take an all-inclusive interactive guided tour of this fantastic mega-stadium.

See all the nooks and crannies of this billion dollar mammoth engineering marvel. Visit the press box, locker rooms, a luxury suite, Lucas Oil Plaza and numerous other areas not accessible to the general public.

A knowledgeable tour guide will be with you every step of the way to showcase all the incredible features and amenities this place has to offer.

Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, $7 kids and free for children 3 and under.

Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

Urbana native golf course designer Pete Dye and his wife, Alice, designed miniature golf courses at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. The holes are replicas of their most famous designs from around the world. Pete Dye is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nearby destinations to satisfy your spring travel cravings

By Ron Brohm Contributing writer

Ron Brohm is a regular contributor to this newspaper.

