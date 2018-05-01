Seniors make career connections

Jeramiah Stocksdale, a sales manager with The Hall Company, explains what his company does to several Mechanicsburg High School seniors at the County Career Connections job fair at Triad High School on Tuesday. About 29 companies sent representatives to speak with seniors from all Champaign County high schools. The first two hours of the fair were open exclusively to seniors, after which the fair was open to the public.

Jeramiah Stocksdale, a sales manager with The Hall Company, explains what his company does to several Mechanicsburg High School seniors at the County Career Connections job fair at Triad High School on Tuesday. About 29 companies sent representatives to speak with seniors from all Champaign County high schools. The first two hours of the fair were open exclusively to seniors, after which the fair was open to the public. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_JobFair.jpg Jeramiah Stocksdale, a sales manager with The Hall Company, explains what his company does to several Mechanicsburg High School seniors at the County Career Connections job fair at Triad High School on Tuesday. About 29 companies sent representatives to speak with seniors from all Champaign County high schools. The first two hours of the fair were open exclusively to seniors, after which the fair was open to the public.