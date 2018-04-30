Women to build

For the 11th year, Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s are engaging women nationwide to work together to build Habitat homes during this year’s National WomenBuild Week from May 5-13. Habitat for Humanity Champaign County Ohio (HFHCCO) has completed a clinic at Lowe’s in Springfield on Bechtle Avenue and will participate in the May 5 WomenBuild at 517 S. Main Street in Urbana. HFHCCO will be building floor joices at the home and have the needed 30-plus volunteers to make the build an official WomenBuild Day.

More than 18,000 women construction volunteers will unite nationwide to build up their communities with Habitat homeowners.

Women who are registered with HFHCCO will begin work at 8 a.m. and will enjoy – for the third time – a meal provided by Jeni Runkle Eby, Farmer’s Daughter. A picnic type lunch will be held with a surprise speaker. Amber Bodey, Jessica Betts, and Marcia Ward are chairing for the local affiliate.

“We’re excited to partner with Lowe’s to educate, inspire and empower women to advocate and help Habitat homeowners love where they live through building or improving an affordable place they can call home,” said Ward. “We want to engage women of all skill levels to join their friends, families and neighbors to build up their communities and volunteer where women will gain invaluable skills to bring back and use in their everyday life. Our affiliate will be presented a $5,000 reward for holding a WomenBuild day in Urbana. Of course we are appreciative to Habitat for Humanity International (HFHI) for the selection and to Lowe’s for their generous gift towards the home.”

“Lowe’s is in the business of helping people improve and maintain their homes,” said Colleen Penhall, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility. “Lowe’s Heroes have helped build hundreds of Habitat homes across the country and National WomenBuild Week is another chance for Lowe’s to reinforce our long-standing commitment to Habitat, WomenBuild and communities where our employees and customers live and work.”

