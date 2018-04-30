Ohio News Briefs

Defendant ordered to thank Ohio AG for drug-testing backlog

WEST UNION, Ohio (AP) — A defendant who pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in a methamphetamine case has sent Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine a court-ordered thank-you letter about the drug-testing backlog at the state crime lab.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Adams County Judge Brent Spencer, a Democrat, felt the backlog impacted prosecution of a 57-year-old Hillsboro man, and ordered him to write to DeWine about it. DeWine is a Republican.

A DeWine spokesman says it’s exaggerating to suggest the backlog endangered the man’s trial. DeWine’s office says the Bureau of Criminal Investigation completed the test for that case before the scheduled trial after authorities requested a “rush,” but the plea canceled the trial.

BCI’s superintendent says it has hired more forensic chemists to deal with an increased workload because of the opioid crisis.

Emergency center plan being reviewed after minivan death

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city’s emergency center while police finish an internal investigation into the death of a teen who twice called 911 to report he was trapped in a minivan.

The city’s acting manager says he’ll present City Council members Monday with planned emergency center changes after the failed response to 16-year-old Kyle Plush’s calls for help on April 10.

Cincinnati police say Chief Eliot Isaac will release results Wednesday of their probe into what went wrong in efforts to locate the teenager, who was asphyxiated after being trapped by the rear seat as he apparently tried to reach for tennis gear.

Kyle’s father found his body nearly six hours after he first called 911, saying he was “going to die.”

Police kill suspect after stabbing leaves woman dead, 1 hurt

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio’s capital city say an officer fatally shot a suspect while responding to a stabbing at an apartment complex that killed one woman and injured another.

Columbus police say the male suspect and one woman died at a hospital, and another woman was hospitalized in critical condition Monday morning after the reported attack on the city’s northeast side. Two children who were present weren’t injured.

Police say the suspect was shocked with a stun gun before he was shot, but they didn’t immediately release other details about the confrontation.

They haven’t publicly identified the suspect or the victims, or said how the attack unfolded or what might have motivated it.

Police say no officers were injured.

Counseling offered at Ohio school after 4 hurt on prom night

MONROE, Ohio (AP) — Officials at a southwest Ohio school say counseling and other support will be provided in the aftermath of a prom night crash that injured four students.

The Monroe Local Schools message to families says parents who feel their children might need extra support Monday can contact the school.

The four teens were on their way to the school prom Friday when their 2013 Tesla sedan crested a hill and crashed. Police said two of the teens were ejected from the car and one was trapped.

The district reported Sunday night that three of the four have been released while one student remained hospitalized. No other details were provided.

The district suggests people in the school community can show support for the families by donating gift cards for food for them.

Icelandic air carriers ready to launch Cleveland service

CLEVELAND (AP) — Air travel in Cleveland is about to enter “the Iceland Age.”

Cleveland.com reports Iceland-based Wow Air will have its maiden flight from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport early Friday morning. Icelandair will follow May 16 by launching service between Cleveland and Iceland.

The service marks Cleveland’s return to trans-Atlantic flights after nearly 10 years.

The end of Continental Airlines service to London in 2009 has meant northeast Ohioans had to get to Europe via New York, Chicago or other large hubs.

Both Icelandair and Wow offer connections to many European cities.

Vigil held for boy who police say was killed by brother

STREETSBORO, Ohio (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered at a memorial for an 11-year-old Ohio boy who police say was shot and killed by his 13-year-old brother.

The candlelight vigil was held Sunday in Streetsboro, where the boy was killed last week. His stepmother told the crowd that the family has been “overwhelmed” by the community’s support.

Authorities haven’t released a motive in the shooting, which they describe as a “premeditated act.” The 13-year-old was evaluated at a behavioral health center four days before the shooting, after expressing a desire to hurt himself.

The teen can’t be tried as an adult because of his age. He could be sentenced to a juvenile prison until he turns 21.

Streetsboro is roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of downtown Cleveland.