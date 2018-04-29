Urbana police mark 150th year

Retired Urbana police officer John Evans reads one of the news articles displayed during the 150th Anniversary Commemoration of the Urbana Police Division on Saturday evening at the DAV/VFW BrownRidge Hall. Retired and current UPD officers were honored during the event and a commemorative anniversary badge was unveiled and given to current officers to wear on their uniforms. Private donations and the local fraternal order of police funded the event that included community leaders in attendance. Chief Matt Lingrell donated a special Bible to be used for all future ceremonies involving new officers. Lingrell also appealed to the community to help him collect small mementos to be packed into a time capsule which will be buried later this year and opened in 2068 – the bicentennial of the UPD.

Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell distributes 150th anniversary commemorative badges to his officers during Saturday’s event at the DAV/VFW BrownRidge Hall on East Court Street.