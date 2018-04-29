Arts Council recognizes young artists

The Champaign County Arts Council held a competition for local high school artists, displaying their work in the Arts Council Gallery/Mike Major Studio.
The show was judged by Debbie Loffing, a self-taught potter and assemblage artist. In 2016, she was the featured artist on “The Art Show,” which airs Sundays on PBS. Her exhibit at the Springfield Museum of Art ended in December 2017, but her current work can be found at The Studio in downtown Urbana.
The results were as follows in seven categories:
Black & White Drawing
1) Adelle Cheetham, West Liberty-Salem
2) Leslie LeMaster, Triad
3) Leslie LeMaster, Triad
Colored Drawing
1) Adelle Cheetham, West Liberty-Salem
2) Ashtyn Sarrazine, Triad
3) Morgan Hunter, Triad
Painting
1) Morgan Hunter, Triad
2) Addy Johnson, West Liberty-Salem
3) Danica Seifert, Triad
Mixed Media
1) Olivia Williams, West Liberty-Salem
2) Rachel McGill, West Liberty-Salem
3) Ally Smith, West Liberty-Salem
Printmaking
1) Austin Deere, Triad
2) Morgan Hunter, Triad
Photography
1) Graham Lightle, Triad
2) Graham Lightle, Triad
3) Devon Clark, WLS
Sculpture
1) Brianna Eaton, Triad
2) Bailey Stachin, Triad
3) Isaac Baker, Graham
The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program or organization with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.
Heather Brackney is executive director of the Champaign County Arts Council.
