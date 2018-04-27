Walter & Lewis welcomes Jeffrey D. Frantz

Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services has added Jeffrey D. Frantz, licensed funeral director and embalmer, to the team serving the Urbana community. He will join an already experienced team of Frankie Bennett and Rebbecca Sule. All three of the funeral directors are also certified crematory operators. Bennett and Sule are certified life celebrants, which helps them guide families in creating the appropriate life celebration for families.

Frantz brings his more than 40 years of funeral service experience to the staff. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. “His skills, education and experience will allow him to step right in, hit the ground running and continue the long standing tradition of excellent service to the Urbana community,” according to a statement from the funeral home.

